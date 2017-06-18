EDITORIAL: Fiesta Day pageant

The Pueblo community has the good news that the Colorado State Fair Fiesta Day Queen Pageant is still on and won’t be canceled as previously announced.

The 50-year scholarship contest will continue as originally planned with a July 22 coronation of a new queen and court at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center. Cheers to the organizers, who still face financial challenges. Their first decision was to raise the $5 pageant ticket price to $10.

“This minor change will provide access to approximately $2,500 in additional funding to cover expenses related to the pageant,” said Fiesta Committee Chair Melissa Casias. “What we need most right now is to figure out how to translate the outpouring of community support.”

