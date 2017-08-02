EDITORIAL: Enjoying the parade

Pueblo’s Parade of Homes gives area homebuilders the opportunity to showcase some of their best work. As the event kicks off Friday, those builders have lots of reasons to feel good about the state of their profession.

Through the first half of this year, new construction of single-family homes was up 50 percent from the same period the year before. And the pace of new construction is almost double what it was during the same time span in 2015.

Local home prices are also continuing to climb. The median selling price of a home in Pueblo County was $182,500 in June, up 14 percent from the year before. There was only a two-month supply of homes available for sale in June, which is considered a very low number.

