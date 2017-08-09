EDITORIAL: Eilers cleanup comments

Now is the time for Eilers residents to comment on the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to start cleaning up yards found to exceed safety standards for lead and, in rare cases, arsenic left over from the old Colorado Smelter more than a century ago.

The EPA has scheduled a public meeting to hear comments from Eilers neighborhood residents starting at 6 p.m. today in the third-floor conference room of the Pueblo City-County Health Department, 101 W. Ninth St. at the corner of Ninth and Santa Fe Avenue.

Follow-up meetings to answer the more technical questions that may arise will be held Thursday — at 10 a.m. at the Steelworks Museum, 215 Canal St., and at 5:30 p.m. at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library’s Brett Kelly Room, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

