EDITORIAL: Economic Development 101

Why on God’s green earth would a community provide economic development incentives to a company already located in the community?

Doesn’t the community then have to provide incentives to all similar companies? If we don’t incentivize all companies equally, isn’t that picking winners and losers? Corporate welfare! Sad!

Ergo, we should not provide any incentives to anyone.

Actually, incentivizing job creation is how most communities grow and develop economically. Our community has not used these tools to the same extent as our peer communities, which may explain why we lag the rest of the state and much of the nation economically.

