EDITORIAL: Don’t mince words in denouncing hate

President Donald Trump does not take lightly most threats to his country, and he does not mince words.

He talks tough about militant Islamic terror, promising to “bomb the sh—” out of IS-controlled oil fields. He promises “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” if North Korea continues threatening the United States and our allies.

So we were more than troubled by his muddled response the day of a terrorist attack by a suspect associated with the racist, white nationalist rally called “United the Right” in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. The suspect drove his car at a high rate of speed into a peaceful crowd protesting Unite the Right.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said after the attack, which killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and seriously injured dozens. “It has been going on for a long time in our country – not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America.”

This column has consistently criticized the mainstream media for unfair and biased treatment of Trump and his administration. We cannot do that in response to media critics of Trump’s diluted statement that put blame on “many sides” and failed to squarely blame “Unite the Right” for fomenting this violence.

Trump should have immediately told white supremacists, white nationalists, “alt-right” types, neo-Confederates, and neo-Nazis they are the lowest form of humanity. He should have told them they do not represent a country that has fought to provide equal protection and opportunity for all. He should have told them they are not part of the mainstream “right” or the bipartisan populist movement that elected him.

Trump should have told the haters he resents and denounces the support of anyone who believes white people are superior, or more deserving of the American dream than others. He should have told them Christians don’t believe God created one “race” superior to another, because God does not make mistakes.

Trump should have told the haters to change their views and publicly repent, or find another country to call home. He should have promised to pursue the toughest penalties allowed by law against anyone convicted of causing bodily harm in association with the hate rally.

Indeed, we find bigotry and violence on many sides. That is not in question.

Trump was not giving a speech about the history of hatred. He was talking about an incident that happened that day, and it was directly related to an organized hate event in one place and time. As Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner said, Trump should “call evil by its name.”

Let us assume Trump gave a fully developed speech about hatred and violence in America. He could come up with examples “on many sides,” and include last year’s racially motivated massacre of police officers in Dallas and multiple Islamic terror attacks on the homeland. An accurate historical overview of nearly 250 years of American hatred, bigotry and violence would find most of it directed at blacks, Jews, Hispanics, gays and other minorities.

We have come a long way toward marginalizing the Ku Klux Klan, white separatists, neo-Nazis and haters by other names. We also have a long way to go in making this country safe for all who want to pursue happiness and prosperity while living among their neighbors in peace, kindness, love and acceptance.

Americans have the right to express hate and to promote it with rallies in the streets. Our courts should always uphold this right. Haters have no right to commit violence. They and their messages should have no acceptance by anyone of sound heart and mind. Haters should live as pariahs.

After two days of well-deserved criticism, Trump sharpened his message Monday.

“Racism is evil,” Trump said from the White House. “And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America.” He promised to vigorously pursue the toughest penalties possible.

Thank you, Mr. President. It is not too little, but is a little late.

Going forward, we hope Trump will consistently and swiftly denounce acts and expressions of racism with vitriol no less clear and specific than what he has rightly directed at Islamic terrorists and other threats to peace.

To make America great again, the president cannot be vague or late in condemnations of prejudice, bigotry and other forms of irrational hate.