EDITORIAL: Don’t be a dupe

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach thinks you are an easy dupe, as former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler once did.

Kobach, who is serving as vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, is trying to sell voters on the profound lie that the nation’s election system is fraught with fraud.

What is really happening here is exactly what Gessler tried to do when he was elected six years ago: scare up the patriotic vote and suppress minority voter turnout to effect a particular political outcome.

At the time, Gessler claimed under oath and before Congress that Colorado had more than 16,000 registered noncitizen voters, and that 5,000 of them had actually cast ballots in the 2010 election.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.