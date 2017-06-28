EDITORIAL: Don’t be a bozo when it’s this dry

The haze that obscured the Bookcliffs and Grand Mesa Tuesday is the product of a Utah wildfire that had grown into the largest active blaze in the U.S.

The firefighting costs have topped $7 million for a fire started June 17 near the Brian Head Resort in southern Utah by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds.

Needless to say, with persistent dry conditions and a red flag warnings in effect, don’t be the knucklehead who lets a careless act turn a spark into unnecessary and costly tragedy.

We’ve already seen it happen this fire season. Fire investigators suspect a discarded cigarette ignited a five-acre blaze in the vicinity of 28 Road and C-3/4 Road earlier this month that demolished four structures and threatened nearby subdivisions.

