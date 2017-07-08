EDITORIAL: DIA plan is worth pursuing, despite predictable pushback from airlines

It’s no secret that airline operators aren’t running a charity. While the service they provide is worth the trouble of actually using it, most travelers have at least one or two horror stories under their belt, and this year we’ve seen too many bad examples of rejected and even abused fliers.

So keep that in mind when considering the pushback from major players in the airline industry against Denver International Airport officials’ plans to redevelop the Great Hall. We’ve argued the 34-year public-private partnership estimated to be north of $1 billion is worth pursuing. We stand by the claim, and welcome any cost savings the back-and-forth produces, but we hope the redevelopment continues apace.

As The Denver Post’s Jon Murray reported recently, DIA’s major airlines are raising major objections about the scope and price of the redevelopment plans. They are seeking to delay the process, and lobbying City Council members hard even as you read this. (Though airport operations aren’t supported by taxpayers, it falls to the City Council to approve DIA’s plans.)

