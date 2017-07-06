EDITORIAL: For the Democrats, obstruction is not enough

There has been much hand-wringing and intra-party soul-searching about whether Nancy Pelosi should relinquish her position as the Democratic Party’s leader in the U.S. House — a post she has held since 2007. The answer is clear to everyone but Pelosi and her caucus.

If Democratic leadership in Congress is to regain any credibility, Pelosi needs to step aside in favor of younger leaders with a new and clear vision.

But there are some problems there: Pelosi has declared that she is not going anywhere willingly. Vision is in short supply. And, in fact, so are younger leaders.

Pelosi is actually a reflection of her party and where it now stands: Against Donald Trump and his agenda and not much else.

