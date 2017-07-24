EDITORIAL: Deja vu all over again

Editor’s note: Editorial Board members Bob Weiss recused himself from the discussion on this issue.

Last week’s developments in the ongoing impasse between the Steamboat Springs City Council and Brynn Grey Partners — the real estate developer that wants to build some 450 new homes west of Steamboat and have them annexed into the city — brought an eerie sense of deja vu.

Near the end of a lengthy city council work session July 18, Brynn Grey CEO David O’Neil said he doesn’t feel the need for a community vote on the proposed annexation.

“I’m not feeling it in terms of the need for a community vote on this,” O’Neil told council members, adding that city process spells out the process for annexations without a public vote.

Read more at Steamboat Today.