EDITORIAL: CU may require students to learn the Constitution

As colleges and universities get stupider, the University of Colorado keeps getting smarter. Last week, the school’s leaders proposed teaching American values and law to a culture lacking “shared knowledge” of the country’s history and purpose. Visualize mandatory knowledge of the American Constitution.

Across the country, universities resemble asylums more than rigorous institutions of academic discipline. Examples:

– Students at Yale and other institutions demanding removal of white male authors from English and literature courses, including Geoffrey Chaucer, Edmund Spenser, William Shakespeare, John Milton, William Wordsworth and T.S. Eliot.

– Colleges pushing tribalism, with safe spaces for students to escape others who don’t match their ethnic identities, genders or sexual orientations.

– Therapy dogs and counseling for students who did not like the outcome of the 2016 election.

Read more at The Colorado Springs Gazette.