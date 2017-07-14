EDITORIAL: Crime Stoppers needs to find more revenue sources

It’s hard to argue with Pueblo Crime Stoppers’ success. Since its founding in 1983, tips provided through the organization to law enforcement officers have resulted in nearly 2,400 arrests and 3,500 cases solved. Those numbers include 22 homicide cases. The tips also have resulted in more than $11.3 million worth of property being recovered and $14.1 million in illegal drugs being seized. That’s a great return on investment for a group that has a $114,000 annual budget.

Unfortunately, Crime Stoppers is having a harder time raising funds to support its operations than it once did. Attendance was down significantly at this year’s B Street Bash, the annual event the group relies on to raise the bulk of its funding. Bad weather might have been a factor. Competition from other community events might have played a role, too. But since the B Street Bash has been around for 23 years, it’s fair to wonder if it’s losing some of its pizzazz.

The organization’s board members aren’t ignoring that possibility. They are exploring ways they could shore up their fundraising efforts. For example, they’re planning a 5K walk/run Sept. 30 in City Park. Next year, they might host other events like a car show or a golf tournament. And they’re looking for ways they can continue to host the B Street Bash while raising enough money to make it worth the time and expense.

