EDITORIAL: Creating housing to conserve community

The news that the board of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority will explore taxpayers’ enthusiasm this summer for approving a mill levy to build on the newfound momentum on the community housing front is one of the most encouraging signs we’ve seen in 15 years that we are beginning a new era in Steamboat Springs’ and Routt County’s quest to ensure the people who live and work here have decent housing at a decent price.

The tentative proposal is to seek voters’ approval for one mill of property tax for 10 years, to see how far the authority can go with its successful business model of forging public-private partnerships facilitated by securing federal income tax credits to use as a tool to bring enough equity to housing projects to entice private developers to engage the authority in a development partnership.

Tentatively, the new measure might result in a property tax increase of $36 on $500,000 of residential property valuation.

