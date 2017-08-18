EDITORIAL: A courageous vote

Now that the Grand Junction City Council has approved a new name for North Avenue, we hope the naysayers will embrace the spirit behind the change.

Much of the opposition centered on the importance of maintaining tradition. North Avenue served as the historic northern boundary of the original town limits and has served as an important thoroughfare as Grand Junction swelled in size.

Since it’s always been North Avenue, the argument went, it should stay North Avenue. It’s hard to pierce that kind of circular logic, especially when it’s accompanied by assertions that changing the name to University Boulevard would have zero economic impact.

