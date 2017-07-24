EDITORIAL: Council should move to a moment of silence

So a satanist might give the invocation at an upcoming Grand Junction City Council meeting.

The issue was unresolved heading into the weekend, but the mere possibility of such a spectacle is a result of bad policy that needs to change.

The council — or any governmental body for that matter — should put an end to the tradition of prayer at government functions where the people’s business is conducted.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that everyone in the United States has the right to practice his or her own religion, or no religion at all.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.