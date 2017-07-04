EDITORIAL: Consider fire danger, safety with fireworks today

As sure as Americans fly flags, watch parades, enjoy cookouts and feel a swell of patriotism on the days leading up to July Fourth, we just can’t stay away from fireworks. Dutifully, newspapers such as this one report on the damage done by pyrotechnics gone awry, with that red glare coming from something that wasn’t supposed to be burning. By the dawn’s early light we look upon charred fields, trees and homes, and injured people.

So again we plead, be careful even with the legal fireworks, which can hurt you; and avoid the illegal varieties that in Colorado’s warm, dry summer climate can too easily deliver sparks to places you never intended them to go.

The message isn’t alarmist; it’s realistic.

