EDITORIAL: Congress needs time to read bills

It’s a simple idea: Legislators should actually read and try to understand bills before they vote on them.

But far too often it does not happen.

Now Sen. Rand Paul has reintroduced his “Read the Bills” resolution that would require that any bills or amendments be filed for at least one day per 20 pages before they can be brought up on the Senate floor.

“Legislation is too often shoved through Congress without proper hearings, amendments or debate, as the secrecy surrounding the Senate’s health care bill and the pressure to vote for it with little time to fully evaluate the proposal remind us again,” he said in a statement. “If we are to answer to the American people, it is imperative we pay close attention to the legislation we pass.”

