EDITORIAL: When it comes to arming teachers, some training is better than none but we still have concerns

If teachers and other educators are allowed to have guns in schools, we certainly would prefer they are trained.

In that context, we support Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, who hosted 17 school administrators and teachers in a course designed to teach armed teachers and school administrators how to handle a school shooter. The FASTER course, as it’s called, is designed to teach education professionals how to stop active-shooter situations and deal with related injuries. FASTER is an acronym for Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response, and it likely will be repeated, as there already is a waiting list of other educators who hope to be trained.

Reams believes quick response is essential in school shootings and that having somebody on hand who can respond may reduce the number of injuries and deaths. It’s hard to disagree with that. It particularly makes sense in small rural schools, where law enforcement indeed can be many minutes or even hours away.

