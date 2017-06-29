EDITORIAL: The Colorado State Fair breaks the top 10 list

The Colorado State Fair. One of the nation’s 10 best fairs.

Sure has a ring to it. And it’s great news for the annual event that will open in two months.

SmartAsset — a financial technology company that uses data to provide free, actionable advice on big financial decisions — named the Colorado State Fair the ninth best in the nation.

This was the second year that SmartAsset ranked the best state fairs in the country. After being ranked 21st in SmartAsset’s 2016 study, the Colorado State Fair moved up 12 spots.

