EDITORIAL: Colorado governor wants states to solve health care crisis

Both parties have proved Congress and the president cannot give us a health care system that works. Let’s try fixing it among the states. We have nothing to lose.

No one has to convince Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat who has been working with Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich to form a bipartisan group of governors to lead a health care overhaul.

“It’s time to roll up our sleeves and deliver specific plans that will improve our health insurance system by lowering costs and providing stability for the marketplace,” Hickenlooper said in a statement Friday, after the epic failure of Republican senators who promised to overturn Obamacare. “As governors, we are on the front lines of this debate. We must move forward in a transparent, collaborative, bipartisan manner to address problems we can all agree need fixing.”

Hickenlooper and Kasich, who each oversee key swing states, are right to commandeer this issue from federal authorities who have made things worse.

Our only concern with Hickenlooper’s statement is his emphasis on improving our “health insurance system.”

