EDITORIAL: Colorado acting where U.S. won’t on climate change

An executive order issued by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper serves as a reminder that it’s not just the United States against the world these days when it comes to the issue of climate change.

It’s also the United States against a growing number of its own states and cities.

Hickenlooper set goals within the state for carbon-emission reductions that are consistent with goals almost every country in the world has agreed to pursue — America being a glaring exception. President Trump has decided that the United States should withdraw from the Paris climate accord. But Trump’s action has prompted the emergence of some states who say the U.S. government doesn’t speak for them.

Hickenlooper this week announced that Colorado will join the U.S. Climate Alliance, which now consists of 13 states, along with Puerto Rico, that have agreed to pursue the carbon-reduction goals of the Paris agreement.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.