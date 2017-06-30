EDITORIAL: City’s broadband  effort paying off

The Grand Junction City Council decided earlier this year against sinking $70 million into a new fiber network on fears that demand for high-speed gigabit service wouldn’t materialize and leave the city struggling to make payments on the debt service.

But the council’s flirtation with an “overbuild” that would have captured some customers of existing providers wasn’t in vain. It’s clear that the exploration of a private-sector alternative has energized legacy providers and may yield a partnership that will speed up private investment.

CenturyLink officials confirmed Thursday that they’ve pitched a proposal to the city for some type of arrangement that would allow them to gather the data they need to improve the company’s network where it makes the most sense financially.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.