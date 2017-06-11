EDITORIAL: The CIRCLE program

The state has a lot of explaining to do.

This past week, The Chieftain reported that the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo was closing — at least temporarily — its high-powered CIRCLE program, which treats patients who are both mentally ill and have addiction problems.

Two Pueblo Democratic state legislators — Rep. Daneya Esgar and Sen. Leroy Garcia — along with Sen. Larry Crowder, R-Alamosa, have been pushing state officials to explain what’s going on.

Historically, the state hospital has struggled to hire enough staff to treat its demanding patients. And in today’s health care market, in which there is a nursing shortage nearly everywhere, CMHIP is struggling even more than usual. In fact, state officials told The Chieftain on Thursday an emergency staffing situation caused the shutdown.

