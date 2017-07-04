EDITORIAL: Celebrate freedom, traditions this Fourth of July

Tuesday, Americans celebrate the Fourth of July, the 241st anniversary of our nation’s birth as a new country independent of England and Old World tyranny.

Another term for the Fourth of July is Independence Day in commemoration of the date in 1776 when delegates to the continental congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence. It officially became a national holiday in 1870.

The Fourth of July is a perfect time for celebrating American patriotism. It’s especially poignant now that Pueblo is recognized on the Expedia travel website as one of the 17 most patriotic cities in America.

Pueblo is the Home of Heroes, proud of the convention center Medal of Honor Plaza statutes and of the headquarters of the Center for American Values.

