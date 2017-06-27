EDITORIAL: Canyon of the Ancients

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke apparently has told members of Colorado’s congressional delegation that he is not inclined to alter or eliminate Canyons of the Ancients National Monument.

Both of Colorado’s U.S. senators, plus Rep. Scott Tipton, whose congressional district includes the monument, urged Zinke to leave CANM alone. The Cortez City Council also weighed in, recommending that the monument designation remain unchanged.

It is especially telling that not a single citizen asked the council to advocate for changes to the monument. That might not have been true even a decade ago, but the monument has been a done deal since 2000, and citizens’ fears surrounding its designation have not come to pass.

