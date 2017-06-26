EDITORIAL: Can you hear us now?

The news this week that Verizon and Routt County are collaborating on the placement of a new 60-foot cell tower on the county’s road and bridge shop on the west side of Steamboat Springs is a welcome development for office workers, construction foremen, restaurant hosts, brewers, warehouse workers and yes, cannabis entrepreneurs, all of whom often find themselves in a cellular dead zone on Steamboat’s west side.

The area, comprising lower Elk River Road, U.S. Highway 40 and Downhill Drive, could be described as the fastest-growing commercial node in the city, but all too often, people trying to conduct business find themselves with one or two bars of coverage. Recently, the same neighborhood became home to The Reserves at Steamboat apartment complex, which increased the density of cellphone users almost overnight.

Strong cellular connections are essential to powering one of Steamboat’s strongest commercial growth areas, and it would be an additional benefit if additional carriers opted to co-locate on the new tower. However, any issues with gaps in cell coverage on the edge of Steamboat are dwarfed by the vexing challenge of boosting broadband coverage to the growing community in North Routt County.

