EDITORIAL: Calls to end treasure hunt follow bad logic

The presumed death of a Grand Junction pastor who went missing in pursuit of a treasure purported to be hidden somewhere in the Rocky Mountains north of Santa Fe, N.M., has sparked some misguided calls for the creator of the treasure hunt to call it off.

New Mexico authorities believe a body recovered from the Rio Grande is that of Paris Wallace, a 52-year-old pastor of Connection Church in Grand Junction. If so, Wallace would be the second Coloradan to die searching for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in the same area of northern New Mexico in the past 18 months.

Fenn is an 86-year-old New Mexico author who claims to have hidden gold coins, jewels, precious metals and artifacts worth at least $1 million somewhere in the mountains.

