EDITORIAL: Build high-speed test train in the Springs

A Fort Collins-based nonprofit has Colorado Springs on a shortlist of locations for a $25 million, 3-mile test link of a high-speed train that would move people at speeds of 400 miles an hour. It could be operational by 2021.

As explained in a Gazette news story by business writer Wayne Heilman, officials from Fort Collins-based Loop Global Inc. are scheduled to present their plan at an Aug. 16 meeting to build support among area government and business leaders. The company is also considering locations in Florida, Missouri or Texas on public right-of-way using private funds.

Heilman explained the company has obtained support from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., three members of the Colorado Springs City Council, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Chancellor Venkat Reddy, officials from the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC, the Downtown Partnership and 11 other business and community leaders, who signed a five-paragraph letter backing the project.

Add The Gazette’s editorial board to the list of endorsements for making Colorado Springs the home of this project.

One consideration in determining a location involves how quickly the proposal could get approval for permits, right of way and safety.

Local and state officials should commit to thorough procedures to protect public safety and the environment, but they should pledge to do so with optimal alacrity, efficiency and outcome-motivated cooperation.

Colorado Springs is a perfect location for this project, given it’s close proximity to metropolitan Denver and its increasing draw as a major worldwide tourist destination. The experimental segment would serve as another major tourist attraction while facilitating the research and development needs of future high-speed transit.

We don’t claim to know the viability of this and other proposed magnetic levitation and pneumatic transit systems, but are certain our community would be an extraordinary place to develop them. This is the home to some of the military’s highest technology, respected colleges, and is a bastion of well-educated scientists, physicists and engineers who like to think big. Geographically and culturally, no place can top Colorado Springs for a project of this kind.

Though we won’t offer technological advice, The Gazette encourages development of future trains capable of carrying automobiles. One proposal for a high speed train, between L.A. and San Francisco, has two versions: one that carries passengers and one that also carries their cars, like a ferry boat. The non-car version is estimated at about $6 billion, while the car-carrying option comes with an estimate of about $7.5 billion. Trains will become more competitive if travelers have the option to bring their vehicles for short trips after they reach their destinations.

Whatever Loop Global wants to build, the company will find support and enthusiasm in Colorado Springs. Let’s get behind this amazing vision for our future.

For more information on the Loop Global proposal, go to hyperlooppartnership.org.