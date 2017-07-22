EDITORIAL: Buckling up is more than a state law; it also saves lives

Gosh darnit, folks, is it really that hard to buckle up when you get in your vehicle?

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced earlier this week another one of its “Click It or Ticket” campaigns, which means local law enforcement agencies are encouraged to increase their presence on the roads to better enforce Colorado’s seat belt law.

CDOT announced this summer’s campaign in Greeley for a reason: In 2016, 57 people died on Weld County’s roads and highways. And 23 of those victims were not wearing seat belts.

That strikes us as an incredibly high number. And incredibly tragic.

Read more at the Greeley Tribune