EDITORIAL: Broncos should not sign Kaepernick

As the Denver Broncos’ two quarterbacks underwhelm in training camp, sports media stars have increased pressure on Executive Vice President John Elway and other team management to sign NFL reject Colin Kaepernick.

The Broncos should not, under any level of desperation, sign free agent Kaepernick.

If Kaepernick takes the field for the Broncos, fans will walk away. Some won’t come back. We even predict an organized boycott, and that is a business issue our Bronco’s front office needs to consider seriously.

Kaepernick is the spoiled brat best known for disrespecting the American flag by taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Craving even more attention, he showed up at the 49ers training camp wearing socks adorned with pigs in police uniforms.

