EDITORIAL: Broadband vote will define expectations of Fort Collins government

Do you want faster internet service for less money than you’re currently paying?

We do.

But as the city of Fort Collins gets serious about its push to build a high-speed internet utility that would rival anything already available in the city, the Coloradoan Editorial Board believes it’s time to think more critically on the issue.

To some residents, a fiber-optic network capable of delivering internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second sounds like an impressive asset for a city that prides itself on the pursuit of being world class.

To others, it sounds like government overreach into a rapidly evolving industry that would place the city in direct competition with cable TV and internet giant Comcast and other private-sector providers.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan