EDITORIAL: On our birthday, a Colorado parable

The Denver Post celebrates its 125th anniversary Tuesday, and the moment has us especially reflective about this great state we get to live in and love and write about.

So, little wonder we took delight in Post reporter Jesse Paul’s moving obituary about Ike Garst, the first ski area operator in Colorado to sell lift tickets to snowboarders.

In this uniquely Colorado story, there is a parable, one worth noting and remembering these days and always: Embrace the other and change the world. When elected officials talk with reverence about a culture of cooperation in this frontier state, this is the kind of story that drives home the point.

