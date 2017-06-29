EDITORIAL: Bike to Work Day should foster unity on the road

More than a century ago, there wasn’t a special “drive your car to work day” to raise awareness of the horseless carriage and the wonders of transportation that didn’t leave solid waste in the streets.

Slowly and surely, though, local and national government policies bent toward the new form of transportation. Roads were laid out and paved. Highways were re-engineered for cars and trucks, and then interstate highways were built that allowed through traffic to avoid cities.

Today, Bike To Work Day, the policy goals might not include a series of interstate bicycle routes (although that would be interesting) but simple changes that might make it easier for residents to get to their workplaces under their own power instead of using fossil fuels.

Read more at The Longmont Times-Call.