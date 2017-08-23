EDITORIAL: Big State Fair welcome

The Colorado State Fair, a tradition in Pueblo for nearly 150 years, opens its annual 11-day run Friday and continues through Labor Day. The Fair is expected to attract close to 500,000 visitors, good weather permitting. The economic impact was estimated at last count at $29 million for the 11-day event, representing most of the $34 million generated by the Fair on an annual basis.

Again this year, the Fair will feature Southwest Motors Events Center concerts, rodeo performances at the Budweiser Rodeo Arena, the popular horse show, lots of musical entertainment and hundreds of youths, farm animals, arts, crafts and other exhibits, as well as booths and vendors offering all manner of food and drink.

The Fairgrounds actually will open a day early, tomorrow, for “98.9 Magic FM Sneak Peak,” featuring carnival rides from 5 p.m. to midnight by Crabtree Amusements. Tomorrow’s Sneak Peak ticket is just $15 for an unlimited ride band and gate admission or $5 for admission only.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.