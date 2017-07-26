EDITORIAL: Believe your local officials about elections

On Monday, a federal court in Washington, D.C., cleared the way for the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to seek state voter data that commission members hope to use to answer the question of whether there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election.

We can save them some time. There wasn’t.

In the aftermath of the 2016 election in which President Donald Trump won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton, a very small number of people — starting with Trump himself — have latched onto the idea that the only possible reason Trump could have lost the popular vote is because of fraud. Hence, the creation of a commission to restore “confidence” in the voting system.

Read more at The Loveland Reporter-Herald.