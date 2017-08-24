EDITORIAL: Baiting and switching

Imagine if you purchased a new car or a new house and then, three years later, your finance company abruptly announced that it was doubling the cost of your monthly payments. After scraping yourself off the ceiling, you’d probably get on the phone with a lawyer and make plans to sue the daylights out of the company.

Pueblo city officials should be no less outraged by news that Black Hills Energy wants to double the annual cost it charges for high-efficiency LED street lights. City Council members found out Monday that Black Hills has asked the Public Utilities Commission for permission to add another $1 million to the amount it charges the city annually for street lights and traffic lights — essentially doubling the city’s cost.

Council President Steve Nawrocki likened the news to “a slap in the face.” Well, yeah. The council decided in 2014 to buy the LED street lights — with full cooperation and advice from Black Hills — because the new lights were supposed to save money. How much of a savings? About $1 million per year in electricity costs, which would be wiped out if Black Hills’ increased charge is approved.

