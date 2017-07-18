EDITORIAL: Back Hickenlooper, science and common sense for an end run on climate obstructionists

While the toxic partisan atmosphere is seemingly as dangerous as the one humans have seriously altered enveloping the planet, the time for diplomatically mincing words as the world burns is over.

Gov. John Hickenlooper this week joined the growing army of government and business officials here and across the globe that are finally marching past climate-change deniers, obstructionists and assorted kooks in hopes of preventing planetary disaster.

We applaud Hickenlooper’s decision to rally the state to a common-sense plan to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions by one-fourth. It may not be enough to stop of even slow impending climate-change calamities, but it’s a start.

