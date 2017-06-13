EDITORIAL: Aurora officials’ junket spending most certainly is the public’s business

There seems to be a cloud of confusion over Aurora’s so-called sister cities program and in particular a recent trip by some city officials to South Korea.

We’ll clear the air.

Despite what some city lawmakers have said off and on the council dais regarding queries about expenses for a May junket to Seongnam City in South Korea — it most certainly is the public’s business regarding who they went with, what they did there, where the money came from, and why clear and forthright answers to those questions are controversial and unanswered.

