EDITORIAL: The audacity of Mitch McConnell

Barack Obama may have introduced the notion of audacity into modern American politics, but it now seems clear that the most audacious politician of the era is not Obama but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Even McConnell’s successful transfer of a Supreme Court vacancy from Obama to Donald Trump pales in comparison to the audacity of his current project: to strip millions of Americans of health insurance through a process largely devoid of public input.

Whether McConnell will get his way — a Senate vote before its July 4 recess on a bill written in secret and unveiled just three days ago — depends on whether three or more of the 52 Republican senators are willing to resist the steamroller.

If not, the House, which already passed a plan that would drop 23 million Americans from health insurance rolls, according to the Congressional Budget Office, could simply approve the Senate bill and President Trump could sign it into law by Independence Day.

