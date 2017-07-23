EDITORIAL: Animas tubing: Death of Albuquerque man rescued in the river raises timely questions

Manuel Gallegos of Albuquerque was just looking for a fun way to cool off.

A Sunday afternoon tubing trip down the Animas River was the ticket, until Gallegos fell off his tube below Smelter Rapid and had to be rescued by alert boaters. CPR and treatment by emergency responders restored his pulse and blood pressure, but he did not recover. Gallegos died on Thursday.

The questions have come quickly, focused on the incident and on the larger picture of recreation and responsibility:

‰ What was he doing on that section of the river on a tube?

‰ Why was he not wearing a personal flotation device (life vest)?

‰ Why are PFDs not required on the river by law?

