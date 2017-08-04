EDITORIAL: Air Force convention here

Pueblo welcomes the Air Force Association’s state convention here this weekend. The association’s convention activities — guest speakers, entertainment and an awards banquet — will take place from 4 p.m. into the evening Saturday at the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum near Pueblo Memorial Airport, returning for a business meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, also at the museum.

The keynote speaker will be retired Maj. Gen. Ron Sega, the reserve assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. A graduate of the Air Force Academy, Sega is a pilot, author, educator and astronaut who made space shuttle flights in 1994 and 1996. His service included managing NASA activities supporting astronaut and cosmonaut flight training on the Russian Mir space station.

The convention’s Saturday slate includes a 4 pm. Buffalo Soldiers of American West mounted cavalry drill team and a 6 p.m. Omawari Folkloric Dance Group welcoming banquet participants at the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.