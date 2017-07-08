EDITORIAL: Getting Outdoor Retailer show a coup for Colorado

The Outdoor Retailer trade shows and their $45 million annual economic impact are heading to Denver, instantly giving Colorado a brand identity synonymous with playing outside.

Outdoor recreation was already a big deal in Colorado — responsible for $28 billion in consumer spending in the state annually — but the move enhances the state’s growing reputation as a thought leader in leveraging public lands to nurture the outdoor recreation industry, promoting economic growth and a desirable lifestyle along the way.

Thursday’s announcement comes six months after the show’s organizers and industry leaders decided to leave Salt Lake City to protest Utah elected officials’ stance on public lands — the industry’s bread and butter.

It’s a coup of the first order. This isn’t a home run for Denver, but a grand slam for the entire state made possible by a full-court press of state officials and Colorado’s congressional delegation emphasizing the state’s commitment to public lands — no easy task in a state with a substantial oil and gas presence.

Read more at the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel