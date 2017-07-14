Ed Secretary Betsy DeVos will encounter ‘Resistance’ in Denver

To (very) loosely paraphrase von Clausewitz in advance of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos’s anticipated visit to Denver next week: Just about everything nowadays is the continuation of politics by other means. At least, as far as “The Resistance” to the Trump administration is concerned.

OK, so the von Clausewitz reference was a bit clunky, but the point here is that the superheated, super-motivated opposition to all things Trump is not about to pass up any opportunity to publicly protest the administration’s agenda. The appearance of DeVos — much derided by the left for her embrace of conservative doctrine as well as her billionaire status — provides as good an opening as any.

DeVos is expected to address fellow conservatives at the annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council July 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency Denver. But according to a report this week by Chalkbeat Colorado, the secretary — narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate amid heated debate earlier this year — first will have to run a gantlet of unfriendlies:

A “Denver RESISTS DeVos” protest, meanwhile, is planned for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday outside the state Capitol involving multiple groups. The protest is being promoted on a Facebook page hosted by Tay Anderson, a 2017 Manual High School graduate who is running for a Denver school board seat. It’s part of a broader “ALEC resistance” effort that includes a “teach-in.” The Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, is planning to make signs that morning, take part in the protest and then march to the ALEC meeting at a downtown hotel, according to its Facebook event page. John Ford, president of Jefferson County Education Association and a scheduled speaker at Wednesday’s protest, said in a statement via email that “voucher schemes and other failed reforms” DeVos will promote are not welcome in Colorado.

Meaning, she will encounter two cross-currents of anti-Trump activists during her visit — those union-backed opposition to her position on education issues, and critics of ALEC. Quite a welcome wagon.