Durango Herald awards a Benjamin to the best-looking president

Author: Joey Bunch - October 30, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago

Durango Herald awardThe Durango Herald gave a $100 prize to Janet Kenna, center, for her impersonation of a president. (Photo from the Durango Herald via Janet Kenna)

The Durango Herald is offered $100 prize for the best presidential impersonation to celebrate Halloween.

Janet Kenna won in a presidential suit and tie crowned by tossing her auburn hair into a Donald Trump coif, then sending in a picture to the local paper.

Her C-note comes in the form of a card to Durango’s El Moro Spirits and Tavern, allegedly the site of a 1906 shootout in which the town marshal (intentionally) killed the sheriff.

Kenna won in a landslide.

So reports the Durango Herald:

Kenna is the only reader who submitted a photo (other than a man who sent us a picture of his dog looking like Teddy Roosevelt).

