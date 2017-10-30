Durango Herald awards a Benjamin to the best-looking president
Author: Joey Bunch - October 30, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago
The Durango Herald is offered $100 prize for the best presidential impersonation to celebrate Halloween.
Janet Kenna won in a presidential suit and tie crowned by tossing her auburn hair into a Donald Trump coif, then sending in a picture to the local paper.
Her C-note comes in the form of a card to Durango’s El Moro Spirits and Tavern, allegedly the site of a 1906 shootout in which the town marshal (intentionally) killed the sheriff.
Kenna won in a landslide.
So reports the Durango Herald:
Kenna is the only reader who submitted a photo (other than a man who sent us a picture of his dog looking like Teddy Roosevelt).