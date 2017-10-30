Durango Herald awards a Benjamin to the best-looking president

Author: Joey Bunch - October 30, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago

The Durango Herald is offered $100 prize for the best presidential impersonation to celebrate Halloween.

Janet Kenna won in a presidential suit and tie crowned by tossing her auburn hair into a Donald Trump coif, then sending in a picture to the local paper.

Her C-note comes in the form of a card to Durango’s El Moro Spirits and Tavern, allegedly the site of a 1906 shootout in which the town marshal (intentionally) killed the sheriff.

Kenna won in a landslide.

So reports the Durango Herald: