 Durango Herald: Errant cow at a gas well no reason to increase requirements - Colorado Politics
   
Sunday, December 10, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Durango Herald: Errant cow at a gas well no reason to increase requirements

Author: The Durango Herald Editorial Board - December 10, 2017 - Updated: 12 hours ago

Given the number of squirrels that trigger power line break-downs, or the trouble raccoons can cause, it was probably inevitable that a cow would trigger a leak at a gas well head in La Plata County. There, apparently, were no witnesses, but cows can be curious, and like all animals, they do need to scratch.

So, between curiosity and an itch, a spill of about 400 gallons of “produced water,” a waste water byproduct, occurred from a valve a few days before Thanksgiving. The spill, near unincorporated Tiffany in the extreme southeastern corner of the county, was reported by XTO Energy to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and it is investigating.

Read more at durangherald.com.

Post Views: 7

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
December 9, 2017 Lisa Walton

Fort Collins Coloradoan: Let’s help Poudre School District step up workforce readiness efforts

Colorado Editorials
December 9, 2017 The Denver Post Editorial Board

Denver Post: Lori Saine and Congress need a concealed-carry refresher course

Colorado Editorials
December 9, 2017 The Denver Post Editorial Board

Denver Post: Uber’s criminal background checks aren’t cutting it

The Durango Herald Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPatagonia, outdoor retailers fight Trump on US monuments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *