The Durango Herald editorial: Classic Iron Horse: The 46th version of our iconic event was exciting innovative and fun as ever

Organizers of this year’s Iron Horse Bicycle Classic events have shown again that success lies in providing fresh additions to what is at its core a celebration of bicycles.

There has been great praise for the first-time BMX event for select riders on a block of Main Avenue, which required truckloads of dirt and afterward a quick and thorough cleanup. We can expect that event to return.

Young riders were out in force downtown for a short event that included Main to Second Ave. and back. Really young riders on pedal-less bikes, referred to as balance bikes or “Striders” for the initial manufacturer, had their race course. They are able to acquire the balance and confidence they will soon need with conventional bicycles. Training wheels on a small bicycle, which have bridged that gap for decades, may soon be a thing of the past.

