The Durango Herald: Deduction loss may cause real pain for rural Colorado, state and local governments - Colorado Politics

Author: The Durango Herald Editorial Board - December 2, 2017 - Updated: 4 minutes ago

There is a lot to take issue with the GOP’s rush to pass tax reform legislation.

Foremost among our concerns is why, with an almost $20 trillion federal debt, are we even discussing tax cuts? Taking $1.5 trillion out of the economy with zero guarantee it will be reinvested and grow is a net loss. History has repeatedly demonstrated this.

Not only will the approach the GOP is taking – offering little analysis and no hearings to consider expert testimony – negatively affect health care, education, transit, social services and more, it is likely to hurt state and local governments, too.

One of the “reforms” Congress is considering is the elimination of the deduction for state and local taxes (SALT). There are a variety of those taxes, but the big three are state income tax, property tax and sales tax.

In recent years, taxpayers have had to choose between deducting state income tax and sales tax. Income tax is generally the higher number, and it’s easier to document than sales tax. Losing the sales-tax deduction is a concern for sellers of high-dollar items, but although the loss of a deduction next April may influence purchasers to spend a little less, it’s not likely to push them out of the market entirely. Vehicles and appliances are big purchases, but they’re also essentials.

Read more at durangoherald.com.