Denver Democrat Bernard Douthit joins the state treasurer’s race

The state treasurer’s race has a new contender, Democrat Bernard Douthit. He cited his background in business and his education in finance, accounting and economics as reasons to choose him from an ever-crowding field in next year’s election.

“You wouldn’t hire a plumber to fix your teeth, and you shouldn’t hire a career politician to manage our money,” Douthit said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “The state treasurer manages a portfolio of $6.5 billion and provides important leadership and expertise to a number of important organizations including PERA and the state Medicaid program.”

A Colorado businessman for 25 years, Douthit grew up in Fort Collins and has lived in the Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood since 2003, according to his website.

“Colorado needs a state treasurer with a deep knowledge of finance and accounting, and experience building and running businesses in this state, to face the challenges of an underfunded PERA system in addition to working with the legislature to solve key priorities like financing for infrastructure and education,” Douthit said.

He cites no previous experience as a candidate for public office.

Douthit joins a Democratic primary that already includes state Rep. Steve Lebsock of Thornton. The Republican field is much more crowded: state Reps. Polly Lawrence of Roxborough Park and Justin Everett of Littleton; Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn; as well as Brett Barkey, the district attorney for Grand, Moffat and Routt counties.

Sen. Kevin Lundberg of Berthoud also is expected to run.

Incumbent Treasurer Walker Stapleton, a Republican, is term-limited and expected to run for governor next year.

Douthit said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that taxpayers are frustrated with inaccurate government projections “that have negatively affected the state’s finances as demonstrating the importance of his financial, accounting and economic background.”

“Leveraging my broad business background in both small and large companies, I want to collaborate with state leaders to ensure our money is being invested, tracked and spent as wisely as possible,” he stated.