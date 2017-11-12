News
Michael Dougherty picks up endorsement from deputy Denver prosecutor in AG’s race
Author: Joey Bunch - November 12, 2017 - Updated: 9 hours ago
Democratic attorney general candidate Michael Dougherty visits at the Denver Democratic Party’s annual Edward M. Kennedy dinner on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at the Mariott Denver Downtown. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics) The second-in-command of the Denver District Attorney’s office, Ryan Brackely, is endorsing Michael Dougherty in the Colorado attorney general’s race, Dougherty’s campaign says. […]