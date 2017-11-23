   
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Don’t want to shop on Black Friday? How about visiting one of Colorado’s state parks?

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 23, 2017

DNBL_SzW0AEGVBL.jpg
Native to much of the western United States, the western collard lizard gained its name from two black stripes around its neck. These colorful creatures prefer rocky outcroppings and boulders to bask in the sun. (Photo, caption courtesy Tony Gurzick, Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

If you’re not ready to face the Black Friday crowds, or just want to spend some time outdoors after a day of stuffing your belly with Thanksgiving turkey, how about visiting one of Colorado’s 41 state parks — for free?

Colorado’s newest state park, Staunton, is located southwest of Denver along Highway 285 in Jefferson County. The 3,098-acre park opened in 2013 and has more than 32 miles of trails, including the brand-new 12-mile Elk Falls Trail.

Interesting tidbit: 80 acres now part of the park were once owned by playwright Mary Coyle Chase, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Harvey.”

Admission to all of Colorado’s state parks on Black Friday is free, according to the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife, and is part of their #FreshAirFridayCO promotion.

Marianne Goodland

