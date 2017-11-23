Don’t want to shop on Black Friday? How about visiting one of Colorado’s state parks?

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 23, 2017 - Updated: 10 hours ago

If you’re not ready to face the Black Friday crowds, or just want to spend some time outdoors after a day of stuffing your belly with Thanksgiving turkey, how about visiting one of Colorado’s 41 state parks — for free?

Colorado’s newest state park, Staunton, is located southwest of Denver along Highway 285 in Jefferson County. The 3,098-acre park opened in 2013 and has more than 32 miles of trails, including the brand-new 12-mile Elk Falls Trail.

Interesting tidbit: 80 acres now part of the park were once owned by playwright Mary Coyle Chase, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Harvey.”

Another reason to give thanks for Thanksgiving leftovers—more time to be outside for @COParksWildlife #FreshAirFridayCO! And thank you to @GreatOutdoorsCO for free access to all 41 #ColoradoStateParks on 11/24/17 https://t.co/OhU4Pdjanp pic.twitter.com/pa2FJWHslp — colorado.gov (@coloradogov) November 21, 2017

Admission to all of Colorado’s state parks on Black Friday is free, according to the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife, and is part of their #FreshAirFridayCO promotion.